Sentient Coin (SEN) Hits Market Capitalization of $702,484.00

Sentient Coin (CURRENCY:SEN) traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 18th. Sentient Coin has a total market cap of $702,484.00 and $19,758.00 worth of Sentient Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sentient Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges including Ethfinex, Tidex and IDEX. During the last week, Sentient Coin has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $115.41 or 0.01137171 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00043252 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 47.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00018406 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.15 or 0.00208445 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00008380 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00066455 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004577 BTC.

Sentient Coin Coin Profile

Sentient Coin (CRYPTO:SEN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Blake2b

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. Sentient Coin’s total supply is 1,762,262,602 coins and its circulating supply is 1,352,262,603 coins. The official website for Sentient Coin is consensus.ai. Sentient Coin’s official Twitter account is @

Sentient Coin Coin Trading

Sentient Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Tidex and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentient Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentient Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentient Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

