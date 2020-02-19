Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 12.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Service Co. International updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.96-2.16 EPS.

NYSE:SCI opened at $50.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.87. Service Co. International has a one year low of $38.92 and a one year high of $52.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on SCI. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Service Co. International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

In related news, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 47,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total transaction of $2,106,776.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 167,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,432,050.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

See Also: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.