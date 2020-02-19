SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 10,267 Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 10,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 34.6% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $223,000.

Get Portola Pharmaceuticals alerts:

PTLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Portola Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.38.

Shares of PTLA opened at $13.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 2.12. Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.62 and a fifty-two week high of $37.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 5.88 and a quick ratio of 5.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.01 and its 200-day moving average is $25.13.

Portola Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics in the areas of thrombosis and other hematologic disorders and inflammation in the United States. The company offers Andexxa, an antidote for patients treated with rivaroxaban and apixaban when reversal of anticoagulation is needed due to life-threatening or uncontrolled bleeding; and Bevyxxa (betrixaban), an oral, once-daily Factor Xa inhibitor for the prevention of venous thromboembolism in adult patients hospitalized for an acute medical illness.

Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Portola Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portola Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.