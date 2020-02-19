SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 6,861 Shares of FGL Holdings (NYSE:FG)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in FGL Holdings (NYSE:FG) by 45.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,861 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in FGL were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in FGL during the fourth quarter valued at about $276,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of FGL by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 324,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after buying an additional 53,847 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of FGL in the 4th quarter valued at about $929,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of FGL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $899,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in FGL by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. 68.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FGL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of FGL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of FGL from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group downgraded shares of FGL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating on shares of FGL in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

Shares of NYSE FG opened at $12.06 on Wednesday. FGL Holdings has a 1 year low of $6.31 and a 1 year high of $12.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22.

FGL

FGL Holdings sells individual life insurance products and annuities in the United States. The company offers deferred annuities, including fixed indexed annuity contracts and fixed rate annuity contracts; immediate annuities; and life insurance products. It also provides reinsurance on asset intensive, long duration life, and annuity liabilities, such as fixed, deferred and payout annuities, long-term care, group long-term disability, and cash value life insurance.

