SG Americas Securities LLC Buys Shares of 11,619 ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 127,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 28,202 shares in the last quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,676,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $728,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 95,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 37,950 shares in the last quarter.

SPXU opened at $17.28 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.79 and its 200-day moving average is $23.37. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 has a 1-year low of $17.23 and a 1-year high of $35.79.

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

