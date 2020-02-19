SG Americas Securities LLC Has $237,000 Position in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 63.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,627 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Docusign were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Karani Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Docusign during the fourth quarter valued at $879,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Docusign during the fourth quarter valued at $1,305,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Docusign by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 362,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,892,000 after acquiring an additional 73,370 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Docusign during the fourth quarter valued at $466,000. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors bought a new position in shares of Docusign during the fourth quarter valued at $13,282,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOCU stock opened at $91.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.61 and a beta of 1.43. Docusign Inc has a 12 month low of $43.13 and a 12 month high of $91.02.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $249.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.40 million. Docusign had a negative return on equity of 26.77% and a negative net margin of 25.28%. Docusign’s revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Docusign Inc will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DOCU. Zacks Investment Research cut Docusign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Docusign from $72.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Docusign to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. BidaskClub raised Docusign from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Docusign in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.33.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 2,000 shares of Docusign stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total value of $144,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 495,770 shares in the company, valued at $35,918,536.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 722,647 shares of Docusign stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $54,559,848.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 65,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,944,797. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,585,805 shares of company stock valued at $119,062,552. Corporate insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

