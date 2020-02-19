SG Americas Securities LLC Has $251,000 Stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 22.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,273 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First United Bank Trust increased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 19,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 78.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 131,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,979,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 11.8% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the period.

Shares of BKLN stock opened at $22.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.63. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $22.36 and a 1 year high of $23.01.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were paid a $0.0839 dividend. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st.

