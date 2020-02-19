SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $225,000 in SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 7,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 8.6% during the third quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 40,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $128,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the third quarter worth $176,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.61.

SEAS stock opened at $36.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.95. SeaWorld Entertainment Inc has a 12-month low of $23.12 and a 12-month high of $36.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.61.

In related news, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 6,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total value of $202,124.05. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

