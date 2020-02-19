Shell Midstream Partners (SHLX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE SHLX opened at $19.41 on Wednesday. Shell Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $17.56 and a 12 month high of $22.70. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.48%. This is an increase from Shell Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st.

SHLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Shell Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine downgraded Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Shell Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.57.

Shell Midstream Partners Company Profile

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

