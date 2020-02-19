Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE:SFL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE:SFL) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the shipping company on Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th.

Ship Finance International has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Ship Finance International has a dividend payout ratio of 140.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Ship Finance International to earn $0.83 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 168.7%.

Get Ship Finance International alerts:

NYSE:SFL opened at $13.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 1.20. Ship Finance International has a one year low of $11.78 and a one year high of $15.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.11.

Ship Finance International (NYSE:SFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The shipping company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $111.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.31 million. Ship Finance International had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ship Finance International will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ship Finance International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ship Finance International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.50 price target on shares of Ship Finance International in a research report on Friday, November 22nd.

Ship Finance International Company Profile

Ship Finance International Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. Its assets include oil tankers, dry bulk carriers, container vessels, car carriers, jack-up drilling rig, ultra-deepwater drilling units, offshore supply vessels, and chemical tankers.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Ship Finance International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ship Finance International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.