Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) PT Raised to $32.00 at Lake Street Capital

Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Lake Street Capital from $23.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.99% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Shotspotter to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded Shotspotter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. National Securities upgraded Shotspotter from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Northland Securities upgraded Shotspotter from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on Shotspotter in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shotspotter currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.90.

Shares of SSTI opened at $28.32 on Wednesday. Shotspotter has a 12-month low of $18.44 and a 12-month high of $58.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 404.57 and a beta of 2.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.62.

Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. Shotspotter had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 1.95%. The company had revenue of $10.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Shotspotter will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSTI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Shotspotter in the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Shotspotter by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Shotspotter by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Shotspotter during the third quarter worth approximately $894,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Shotspotter during the third quarter worth approximately $2,303,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.53% of the company’s stock.

Shotspotter Company Profile

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States and South Africa. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Missions, a cloud-based patrol management solution to help police departments plan patrol missions and tactics for crime deterrence.

