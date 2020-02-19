Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shotspotter Inc (NASDAQ:SSTI) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. Approximately 1,106,389 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 873% from the previous session’s volume of 113,691 shares.The stock last traded at $37.54 and had previously closed at $28.32.

The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 million. Shotspotter had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 1.95%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SSTI shares. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Shotspotter in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Shotspotter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Shotspotter in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. National Securities upgraded Shotspotter from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on Shotspotter from to in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SSTI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Shotspotter in the first quarter worth approximately $110,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Shotspotter by 17.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new position in Shotspotter in the third quarter worth approximately $461,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Shotspotter by 40.7% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Shotspotter in the third quarter worth approximately $894,000. Institutional investors own 65.53% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $338.06 million, a PE ratio of 536.29 and a beta of 2.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.62.

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States and South Africa. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Missions, a cloud-based patrol management solution to help police departments plan patrol missions and tactics for crime deterrence.

