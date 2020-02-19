SIBCoin (SIB) Hits Market Capitalization of $652,333.00

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 18th. SIBCoin has a market capitalization of $652,333.00 and $3,890.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SIBCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0358 or 0.00000353 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha, C-CEX, Bittrex and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, SIBCoin has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10,126.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $280.70 or 0.02770474 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $416.65 or 0.04112272 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.65 or 0.00756488 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $85.96 or 0.00848428 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00096036 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00009718 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00028209 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65.08 or 0.00642314 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About SIBCoin

SIBCoin (CRYPTO:SIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 18,213,960 coins. The official website for SIBCoin is sibcoin.money . SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SIBCoin

SIBCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex, BTC-Alpha, Livecoin, YoBit, C-CEX and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SIBCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SIBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

