SIG plc (LON:SHI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

SIG plc (LON:SHI) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 102.20 ($1.34).

SHI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on SIG from GBX 122 ($1.60) to GBX 97 ($1.28) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 92 ($1.21) target price on shares of SIG in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SIG in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of SIG in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on SIG from GBX 100 ($1.32) to GBX 85 ($1.12) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

SHI traded up GBX 0.75 ($0.01) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 89.10 ($1.17). 705,885 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,830,000. SIG has a twelve month low of GBX 87.60 ($1.15) and a twelve month high of GBX 153.90 ($2.02). The company has a market cap of $527.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 98.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 114.95.

SIG plc engages in the distribution and merchant of specialist building products for the construction and related markets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Mainland Europe. It offers insulation and energy management products, such as structural and technical insulations, dry linings, construction accessories, fixings, air handling systems, and modular housing systems.

