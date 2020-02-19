Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,830 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,649 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $11,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 26,037 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,384,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,312,628 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $641,980,000 after buying an additional 20,404 shares during the period. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,649,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 119,578 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,256,000 after buying an additional 38,585 shares during the period. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SBNY opened at $144.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $141.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Signature Bank has a 1-year low of $111.91 and a 1-year high of $148.64. The company has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.37.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.09. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 30.36%. The company had revenue of $345.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.94 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.63%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SBNY. Hovde Group downgraded Signature Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Signature Bank from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. BidaskClub downgraded Signature Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. DA Davidson began coverage on Signature Bank in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Signature Bank from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.67.

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

