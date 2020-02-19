Signaturefd LLC Buys New Shares in Cal-Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ:CALM)

Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ:CALM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 1,482.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 100,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,505,000 after purchasing an additional 94,569 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 5,618 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods in the 1st quarter worth $161,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

CALM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CALM traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.15. 7,583 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,022. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.19 and a beta of 0.39. Cal-Maine Foods Inc has a 1 year low of $35.43 and a 1 year high of $47.00.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $311.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.90 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a negative return on equity of 3.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods Inc will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

