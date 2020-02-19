Signaturefd LLC Decreases Stake in Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO)

Signaturefd LLC lowered its stake in Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) by 58.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,708 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Two Harbors Investment were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 33.5% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 129.7% during the third quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 5,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 47.7% during the third quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. 61.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CIO William Ross Greenberg sold 7,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total transaction of $108,118.98. Following the sale, the executive now owns 102,849 shares in the company, valued at $1,556,105.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 4,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total transaction of $67,950.27. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 156,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,369,084.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,286 shares of company stock worth $427,812. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TWO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.20 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Two Harbors Investment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.74.

TWO stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.51. 54,218 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,788,206. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.12. Two Harbors Investment Corp has a 1-year low of $12.06 and a 1-year high of $15.54.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $71.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.50 million. Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Two Harbors Investment Corp will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.32%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.79%.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by prime mortgage loans, Alt-A mortgage loans, pay-option ARM loans, and subprime mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

