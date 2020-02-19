Signaturefd LLC Makes New Investment in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new position in Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter worth $96,830,000. Newport Asia LLC acquired a new position in Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter worth $86,124,000. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter worth $74,231,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter worth $62,203,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter worth $52,408,000. 66.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TCOM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Trip.com Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $43.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. HSBC downgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Trip.com Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Shares of TCOM traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.81. 2,759,124 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,110,234. Trip.com Group Limited has a 1-year low of $28.55 and a 1-year high of $46.50. The company has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.01, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.89.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

