Signaturefd LLC Purchases 93 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 54.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 264 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 385.7% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VMC shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $162.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $173.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Vulcan Materials from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.38.

Shares of NYSE:VMC traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,528. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.93. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $109.19 and a twelve month high of $152.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $143.02 and a 200 day moving average of $143.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 12.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.62%.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

