Single Collateral DAI Price Hits $1.00 on Exchanges (SAI)

Single Collateral DAI (CURRENCY:SAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 19th. During the last seven days, Single Collateral DAI has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. One Single Collateral DAI token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00009922 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Single Collateral DAI has a market capitalization of $21.37 million and $369,661.00 worth of Single Collateral DAI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Single Collateral DAI alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00049812 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.87 or 0.00492440 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $694.93 or 0.06862181 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00071300 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00027842 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005038 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003404 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001453 BTC.

Single Collateral DAI Profile

Single Collateral DAI (SAI) is a token. It launched on December 18th, 2017. Single Collateral DAI ‘s total supply is 21,273,758 tokens. The official website for Single Collateral DAI is www.makerdao.com . The official message board for Single Collateral DAI is medium.com/@MakerDAO . Single Collateral DAI ‘s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO

Buying and Selling Single Collateral DAI

Single Collateral DAI can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Single Collateral DAI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Single Collateral DAI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Single Collateral DAI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Single Collateral DAI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Single Collateral DAI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.