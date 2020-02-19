SingularityNET (AGI) Trading Up 1.3% Over Last Week

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGI) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 19th. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for about $0.0255 or 0.00000252 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, DragonEX, IDEX and Binance. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $13.79 million and approximately $667,839.00 worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002900 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $307.37 or 0.03026988 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009849 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.14 or 0.00237731 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00046381 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000741 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00151256 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002772 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET’s launch date was December 15th, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 539,673,260 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io . SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io

SingularityNET Token Trading

SingularityNET can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, DragonEX, IDEX, Binance, Tidex, Kucoin and Liqui. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

