SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Given New $115.00 Price Target at SunTrust Banks

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) had its target price raised by research analysts at SunTrust Banks from $85.00 to $115.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price suggests a potential downside of 1.15% from the company’s previous close.

SITE has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $84.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.75.

Shares of SITE traded up $1.05 on Wednesday, hitting $116.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,123. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 68.84 and a beta of 1.00. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a fifty-two week low of $49.65 and a fifty-two week high of $119.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

In other news, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.63, for a total value of $946,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,313,892.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.94, for a total transaction of $1,334,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 386,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,347,204.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 51,800 shares of company stock worth $4,765,236 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,303,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,455,000 after purchasing an additional 54,513 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,402,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,140,000 after purchasing an additional 71,107 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 10.4% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 926,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,550,000 after purchasing an additional 87,372 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 883,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,128,000 after purchasing an additional 8,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 838,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,032,000 after purchasing an additional 7,749 shares in the last quarter.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, fertilizer and control products, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lightings, and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, and blocks.

