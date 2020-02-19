SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $214.29 Million

Wall Street analysts expect SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) to report $214.29 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for SL Green Realty’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $216.67 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $210.20 million. SL Green Realty reported sales of $212.64 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th.

On average, analysts expect that SL Green Realty will report full-year sales of $863.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $841.31 million to $875.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $849.92 million, with estimates ranging from $819.62 million to $902.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SL Green Realty.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($1.52). The company had revenue of $218.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.14 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 21.83%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SLG. Bank of America raised shares of SL Green Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of SL Green Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.53.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 2.6% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 6,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 114.6% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SLG traded up $0.73 on Thursday, hitting $95.77. 759,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 760,837. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 31.09, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.15. SL Green Realty has a 12 month low of $75.46 and a 12 month high of $96.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.44 and a 200-day moving average of $85.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of March 31, 2019, SL Green held interests in 96 Manhattan buildings totaling 46.4 million square feet.

