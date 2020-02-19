Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sleep Number from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sleep Number presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.75.

Shares of SNBR stock opened at $56.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.99. Sleep Number has a 52-week low of $32.53 and a 52-week high of $56.99.

In related news, SVP Patricia Ann Dirks sold 8,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $454,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,176,065. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Shelly Radue Ibach sold 7,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.59, for a total value of $371,276.19. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BancorpSouth Bank increased its stake in Sleep Number by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 7,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sleep Number by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sleep Number by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Sleep Number by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Sleep Number by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows, temperature-balancing products, beds for kids, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name.

