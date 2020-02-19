SmartFinancial Inc (NASDAQ:SMBK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of SmartFinancial Inc (NASDAQ:SMBK) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

Several analysts have commented on SMBK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of SmartFinancial in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of SmartFinancial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of SmartFinancial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

SMBK stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.21. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,234. The firm has a market cap of $295.25 million, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. SmartFinancial has a 12 month low of $18.45 and a 12 month high of $23.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.70.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $23.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.31 million. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 7.91%. Equities analysts anticipate that SmartFinancial will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.90%.

In other SmartFinancial news, Chairman Wesley Miller Welborn purchased 5,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.49 per share, with a total value of $117,120.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 62,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,341,556.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clifton N. Miller sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $308,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 102,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,424,371.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMBK. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in SmartFinancial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,807,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in SmartFinancial by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 267,377 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,323,000 after acquiring an additional 72,503 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in SmartFinancial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,714,000. Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in SmartFinancial by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 72,265 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 27,900 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in SmartFinancial by 123.2% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 49,689 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 27,427 shares during the period. 42.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. The company offers various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

