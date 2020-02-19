Smith Moore & CO. Acquires 587 Shares of Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP)

Smith Moore & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Meredith were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Meredith by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Meredith by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Meredith by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 152,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,967,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meredith by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 101,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Meredith by 82.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

MDP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meredith from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Meredith from $65.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Meredith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Meredith presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.67.

Shares of MDP traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.87. The company had a trading volume of 48,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,024,691. Meredith Co. has a twelve month low of $29.03 and a twelve month high of $60.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.50 and its 200-day moving average is $36.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.31 and a beta of 1.11.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.40. Meredith had a return on equity of 33.80% and a net margin of 1.78%. The business had revenue of $810.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. Meredith’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Meredith Co. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.47%. This is a boost from Meredith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th.

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, National Media and Local Media. The National Media segment offers national consumer media brands through various media platforms, including print magazines, digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, affinity marketing, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

