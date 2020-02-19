Smith Moore & CO. Has $282,000 Stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Smith Moore & CO. trimmed its holdings in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,177 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Network acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Clean Yield Group increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 76.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.31. 452,434 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,931,090. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Mondelez International Inc has a twelve month low of $46.37 and a twelve month high of $59.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.74.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 14.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

MDLZ has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.47.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,177,012 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $67,878,282.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

