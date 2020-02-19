Smith Moore & CO. Sells 1,100 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Smith Moore & CO. lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEU. FMR LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 6,726 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at about $265,000. One Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 63,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 14.4% in the third quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 17.4% in the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 146,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,324,000 after buying an additional 21,721 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,587,875. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.57. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $47.32 and a 1-year high of $54.81.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

