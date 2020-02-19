Smith Moore & CO. Sells 206 Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Smith Moore & CO. trimmed its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SKYY. CWM LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 242.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 260.3% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 204.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price Wealth LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.67. 8,621 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,666. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.67. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 52-week low of $54.08 and a 52-week high of $68.30.

