Smith Moore & CO. Trims Holdings in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Smith Moore & CO. cut its holdings in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudock Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Dollar General in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Dollar General by 346.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dollar General by 825.0% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Dollar General by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar General stock traded up $2.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $163.77. The stock had a trading volume of 87,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154,821. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $155.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.59. The company has a market capitalization of $41.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.48. Dollar General Corp. has a 52-week low of $108.74 and a 52-week high of $166.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.04. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 25.53%. The business had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.44%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.95.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

