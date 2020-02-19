Snap-on Incorporated (SNA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.08 on March 10th

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 13th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of 1.08 per share on Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st.

Snap-on has increased its dividend by an average of 13.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Snap-on has a dividend payout ratio of 34.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Snap-on to earn $13.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.1%.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Shares of NYSE SNA opened at $157.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $163.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.92. Snap-on has a 52 week low of $143.12 and a 52 week high of $174.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.24.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.08. The firm had revenue of $955.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.58 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 18.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Snap-on will post 12.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Snap-on news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.63, for a total value of $3,583,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Iain Boyd sold 897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $152,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,412 shares of company stock worth $8,841,422 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

SNA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Snap-on from $169.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Snap-on from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.60.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.