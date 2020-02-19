SNS Financial Group LLC Purchases 5,000 Shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET)

SNS Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) by 47.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 13,938 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 12,190 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 98.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 72,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 71,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. 53.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ET shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Energy Transfer LP Unit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.40.

In other Energy Transfer LP Unit news, Director Richard D. Brannon acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,279,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 238,932 shares in the company, valued at $3,055,940.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer LP Unit stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.68. The stock had a trading volume of 14,690,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,777,700. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.89. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a one year low of $10.84 and a one year high of $15.98. The stock has a market cap of $33.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.09%.

About Energy Transfer LP Unit

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

