SNS Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

SNS Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anderson Fisher LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 24,792 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 73,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Benin Management CORP increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 11,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,798,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,206,108,000 after purchasing an additional 7,178,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 168,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,799,000 after purchasing an additional 13,916 shares during the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BMY stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.73. 764,072 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,608,555. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 12 month low of $42.48 and a 12 month high of $68.34. The company has a market cap of $108.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.45.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.34. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 48.97%. The company had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BMY shares. Wolfe Research set a $66.00 price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Argus raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.92.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

