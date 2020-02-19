SNS Financial Group LLC Trims Holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

SNS Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 143.5% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000.

BOND stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.86. The company had a trading volume of 3,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,769. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52 week low of $103.56 and a 52 week high of $109.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $109.07 and a 200 day moving average of $108.61.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%.

