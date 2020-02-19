Solar Capital (SLRC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect Solar Capital to post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Solar Capital stock opened at $20.87 on Wednesday. Solar Capital has a 52 week low of $19.89 and a 52 week high of $21.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $885.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.61.

In related news, insider Guy Talarico purchased 7,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.86 per share, for a total transaction of $149,149.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,399.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SLRC shares. BidaskClub lowered Solar Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Solar Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Solar Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $21.50 to $22.50 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Solar Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.60.

Solar Capital Company Profile

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

