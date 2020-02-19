Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Sets New 1-Year High at $123.00

Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $123.00 and last traded at $121.89, with a volume of 190247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.38.

A number of analysts recently commented on SEDG shares. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Solaredge Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Cascend Securities boosted their price target on Solaredge Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Northland Securities cut shares of Solaredge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.31.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.23 and a 200-day moving average of $88.79. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

In other news, CEO Zvi Lando sold 28,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.07, for a total value of $2,633,478.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,312 shares in the company, valued at $9,327,795.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director More Avery sold 9,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total value of $775,604.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 564,863 shares in the company, valued at $46,160,604.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 152,202 shares of company stock worth $14,803,503 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 111.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 91,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,635,000 after buying an additional 48,155 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Solaredge Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,065,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Solaredge Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,224,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Solaredge Technologies by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,058,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 203.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 60,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,086,000 after acquiring an additional 40,750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

About Solaredge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

