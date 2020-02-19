Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) Stock Price Up 7.9% After Earnings Beat

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI) shares rose 7.9% during trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $14.23 and last traded at $13.48, approximately 1,053,131 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 155% from the average daily volume of 413,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.49.

The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $62.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.27 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 21.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS.

Get Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure alerts:

SOI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Imperial Capital decreased their target price on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup raised Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.78.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOI. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 457.1% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the period. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $586.75 million, a PE ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.69.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile (NYSE:SOI)

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc manufactures and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. Its systems to transfer large quantities of proppant and chemicals to the well sites.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.