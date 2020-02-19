Solarwindow Technologies (OTCMKTS:WNDW) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Solarwindow Technologies (OTCMKTS:WNDW) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Solarwindow Technologies stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.46. 33,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,828. Solarwindow Technologies has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $4.35. The stock has a market cap of $124.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.50 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.70.

Get Solarwindow Technologies alerts:

Solarwindow Technologies (OTCMKTS:WNDW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

SolarWindow Technologies, Inc engages in developing electricity-generating see-through windows and products for detached homes and commercial buildings. Its SolarWindow technology provides the ability to harvest light energy from the sun and artificial sources and generate electricity from a transparent coating of organic photovoltaic solar cells.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Solarwindow Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solarwindow Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.