Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact China Mobile (NYSE:CHL) Stock Price

Media stories about China Mobile (NYSE:CHL) have been trending somewhat positive on Wednesday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. China Mobile earned a media sentiment score of 2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the Wireless communications provider an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of China Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of China Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.88.

CHL opened at $42.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.11. China Mobile has a twelve month low of $37.44 and a twelve month high of $55.84. The firm has a market cap of $172.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.65.

About China Mobile

China Mobile Limited provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.

