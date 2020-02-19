Sophos Group PLC (OTCMKTS:SPHHF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Sophos Group PLC (OTCMKTS:SPHHF) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sophos Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Get Sophos Group alerts:

OTCMKTS SPHHF remained flat at $$7.35 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 52.51 and a beta of 0.48. Sophos Group has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $9.08.

Sophos Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-enabled end-user and network security solutions. The company offers XG Firewall, a next-generation firewall protection for network, users, and applications from new control center; SG UTM, a user interface to protect network and users; Secure Wi-Fi, a wireless access point; Secure Web Gateway for Web security; Secure Email Gateway solutions; and Phish Threat, an email phishing test simulation and training product.

Featured Article: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Sophos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sophos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.