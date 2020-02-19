Southern (SO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Southern (NYSE:SO) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Southern stock opened at $69.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $72.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.94. Southern has a one year low of $48.42 and a one year high of $71.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.78%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SO. Citigroup lifted their price target on Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Southern in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $63.50 price target on shares of Southern in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Southern from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Southern from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.79.

In related news, CEO Anthony L. Wilson sold 61,018 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $3,966,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,863,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 54,966 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $3,545,307.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,200,949.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,216,238 shares of company stock valued at $139,613,163 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

