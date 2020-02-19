Sowell Financial Services LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 53.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 4,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter.

VBK traded up $1.70 on Wednesday, hitting $210.28. 2,450 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,922. The company has a 50 day moving average of $203.08 and a 200-day moving average of $191.70. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $171.83 and a 12-month high of $209.03.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

