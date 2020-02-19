Sowell Financial Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 42.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXN traded up $2.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $231.80. 160 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,150. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $159.57 and a 12 month high of $231.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $220.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.03.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

