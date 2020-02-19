Sowell Financial Services LLC Grows Stock Position in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR)

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll-Rand were worth $859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,867,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,339,015,000 after purchasing an additional 688,390 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 917,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,050,000 after buying an additional 4,741 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 704,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,589,000 after buying an additional 4,255 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 612,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,479,000 after buying an additional 24,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 579,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,389,000 after buying an additional 97,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IR. UBS Group began coverage on Ingersoll-Rand in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ingersoll-Rand from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ingersoll-Rand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Ingersoll-Rand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.06.

Shares of Ingersoll-Rand stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $144.93. 49,870 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,674,482. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a 52-week low of $102.69 and a 52-week high of $146.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $135.60 and a 200-day moving average of $127.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.02). Ingersoll-Rand had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Ingersoll-Rand’s payout ratio is 33.28%.

In other news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.07, for a total transaction of $535,511.01. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,716,124.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael W. Lamach sold 242,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $32,716,845.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 452,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,037,415. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 281,332 shares of company stock valued at $38,000,966. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

