Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in Inspire Corporate Bond Impact ETF (NYSEARCA:IBD)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in Inspire Corporate Bond Impact ETF (NYSEARCA:IBD) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 853 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned 0.93% of Inspire Corporate Bond Impact ETF worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Inspire Corporate Bond Impact ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 79,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IBD traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.06. 3,813 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,737. Inspire Corporate Bond Impact ETF has a twelve month low of $24.62 and a twelve month high of $27.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.79.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0438 per share. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 29th.

