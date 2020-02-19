Sowell Financial Services LLC Increases Holdings in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on AWK shares. UBS Group lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on American Water Works from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Friday, December 6th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Water Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.29.

Shares of American Water Works stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $138.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 652,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 956,687. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $130.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.12. American Water Works Company Inc has a 12-month low of $96.64 and a 12-month high of $140.57. The company has a market cap of $25.19 billion, a PE ratio of 39.51, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.54.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $902.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 60.61%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

