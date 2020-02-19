Sowell Financial Services LLC Increases Stake in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI)

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 322.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,628 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 11,166 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in D. R. Horton were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in D. R. Horton by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,593,139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $822,538,000 after purchasing an additional 111,469 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,529,623 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,688,000 after purchasing an additional 101,971 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. lifted its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 894,361 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,178,000 after purchasing an additional 266,885 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 880,012 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,097,000 after purchasing an additional 82,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in D. R. Horton by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 876,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,251,000 after buying an additional 92,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

D. R. Horton stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.03. 1,453,721 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,712,119. The company has a current ratio of 7.13, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $22.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.95. D. R. Horton Inc has a 1-year low of $37.81 and a 1-year high of $62.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.15.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 9.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that D. R. Horton Inc will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. D. R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 16.32%.

In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total value of $247,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,423 shares in the company, valued at $273,474.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total transaction of $26,019.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,803.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,470 shares of company stock valued at $4,066,684. 6.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of D. R. Horton in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of D. R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on D. R. Horton in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Buckingham Research downgraded shares of D. R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of D. R. Horton from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. D. R. Horton presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.35.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

