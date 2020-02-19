Sowell Financial Services LLC Lowers Holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Sowell Financial Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 487 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $16,026,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 529.1% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 252,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,354,000 after purchasing an additional 62,695 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $1,727,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 394.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 77,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,416,000 after purchasing an additional 62,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

In related news, Director Ronald L. Samuel sold 500 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total transaction of $32,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,175 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,480.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock worth $92,490 over the last quarter. 2.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on PNFP. ValuEngine raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub lowered Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.40.

Shares of PNFP traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $62.20. The stock had a trading volume of 13,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,345. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 12 month low of $50.51 and a 12 month high of $65.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.05.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $253.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.00 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 30.10%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.92%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Featured Article: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.