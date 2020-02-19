Sowell Financial Services LLC Purchases 3,130 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 24.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,817 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,130 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 11.49% of the company’s stock.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

GSK traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.56. 2,386,209 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,597,266. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.81. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a fifty-two week low of $38.43 and a fifty-two week high of $48.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.5994 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is currently 62.15%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GSK. Shore Capital cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Svb Leerink began coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK).

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.