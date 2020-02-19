SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Hits New 52-Week High at $59.32

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $59.32 and last traded at $59.32, with a volume of 12908 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $58.93.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.25.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,987,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 265,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 235.3% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 41,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 29,277 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 110,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,296,000 after buying an additional 6,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $711,000.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

